Markets could see a turbulent week as investors watch coronavirus, economy and Fed testimony

Traders fill orders in the S&P options pit near the close of trading on the Cboe Global Markets trading floor on January 31, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

The uncertainty around the coronavirus could continue to carry more weight in markets than corporate earnings or the consumer inflation and spending data expected in the week ahead.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testifies Tuesday and Wednesday in his bi-annual appearance before Congress, and investors are watching to see if Powell looks ready to move away from the Fed's neutral stand on interest rates.

Trading was volatile in the past week, with stocks sharply higher four of the five days as investors viewed the virus' progress to be less rapid than feared. But by Friday, the death of the doctor who discovered the illness and the addition of restrictions in Shenzen, a key manufacturing hub, were among the headlines that renewed investor fears. By Friday, 31,000 people were reported to be infected, mostly in China, but the amount of new cases slowed for a second day, according to the World Health Organization.

Stocks were lower Friday even after a much stronger-than-expected January employment report showed 225,000 jobs were created — 65,000 more than expected. Treasury yields, higher much of the week, edged lower Friday, and the 10-year yield dipped below 1.60% once more.

"The data has been very positive, but it's looking in the rear view mirror. It doesn't take into account any concerns about the coronavirus yet," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.

Analysts have said volatility will now be a common theme in the stock market, regardless of which way it trades. That may have been apparent in the story of one stock in the past week — Tesla.

The electric car maker's stock shot up in parabolic fashion to a high of $968.99 on Tuesday, and was trading more than $200 below that on Friday.

"I do believe what happened in Tesla just does show some of the euphoria that got into the marketplace," said Matt Maley, Miller Tabak chief market strategist. Maley said some investors were comparing the surge higher to 1999, when the tech bubble was building. "I really laugh when people justify the rally by saying, it's not as crazy as it was in 1999."

Maley said now that the stock has "washed out" on the upside, there's likely more downside ahead.

"Some of these comments in the last couple of days ... talking about how the retail investors piled into the stock. Of course, that's usually a sign of a top as well," he said.