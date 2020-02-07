US futures point to slightly lower open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Friday morning, erasing some gains following a four-day winning streak on Wall Street.

At around 4:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 37 points, indicating a negative open of 49 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly lower.

It comes after stocks climbed to all-time highs in the previous session, boosted by China's decision to halve tariffs on a slew of U.S. products.

The world's second-largest economy announced it would halve tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. imports on Thursday. It means U.S. goods with a tariff rate of 10% will soon fall to 5%, while products that have a tariff rate of 5% will be reduced to 2.5%.

The move, which is set to take effect from Feb. 14, was made in order to "advance the healthy and stable development" of trade between the world's two largest economies, according to a statement on China's Ministry of Finance website.