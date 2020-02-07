Stock market live updates: Dow to snap 4-day winning streak, waiting on jobs report, Uber spikes

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.
The Labor Department's report on nonfarm payrolls for January will set the tone for Friday. The consensus expectation is for a net gain of 158,000 jobs and a 3.5% unemployment rate, according to Dow Jones. The Labor Department is also expected to release revisions to its full-year numbers for 2019. — Pound
Shares of Uber climbed 7% in premarket trading after the company said during its fourth-quarter results that it expects to be profitable by the end of next year, ahead of its previous forecast. The announcement came as Uber reported a quarterly loss that wasn't as bad as Wall Street expected, as well as improving revenue growth. — Sheetz
U.S. stock futures are down on Friday, pointing to Wall Street's first losing session in five. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are trading about 100 points lower. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures are also trading lower. Friday's declines come after a jump in coronavirus deaths in China along with a slew of newly confirmed cases. China's National Health Commission on Friday confirmed 31,131 cases of the deadly pneumonia-like virus in the country, with 636 deaths. Wall Street also awaited the latest U.S. jobs data set for release at 8:30 a.m. —Imbert