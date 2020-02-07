Stock market live updates: Dow to snap 4-day winning streak, waiting on jobs report, Uber spikes

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

8:07 am: Jobs report approaches

The Labor Department's report on nonfarm payrolls for January will set the tone for Friday. The consensus expectation is for a net gain of 158,000 jobs and a 3.5% unemployment rate, according to Dow Jones. The Labor Department is also expected to release revisions to its full-year numbers for 2019. — Pound

8:02 am: Uber climbing after improved profitability timeline

Shares of Uber climbed 7% in premarket trading after the company said during its fourth-quarter results that it expects to be profitable by the end of next year, ahead of its previous forecast. The announcement came as Uber reported a quarterly loss that wasn't as bad as Wall Street expected, as well as improving revenue growth. — Sheetz

7:55 am: Dow futures drop about 100 points, Wall Street to snap 4-day winning streak