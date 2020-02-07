Vice President Pence: 'We'll see' if UK decision on Huawei is a deal breaker for a trade pact

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that "we'll see" if the United Kingdom's decision to let Chinese telecom firm Huawei play a limited role in the nation's 5G mobile networks will be a deal breaker in trade talks.

"We are profoundly disappointed because look, when I went at the president's direction in September I met with Prime Minister Johnson and I told him the moment the U.K. was out of Brexit we were willing to begin to negotiate free trade arrangement with the U.K.," Pence told CNBC's Wilfred Frost in an interview, referring to the decision.

"But we just don't believe that utilizing the assets and technologies of Huawei is consistent with the security or privacy interests of the U.K., of the United States and it remains a real issue between our two countries," he added.

"We're anxious to build our economic ties but we have made it clear to Prime Minister Johnson and to officials in the U.K., that as we expand opportunities to build out 5G across this country … we want to see our companies meet the needs in the United States and U.K. and among all our allies without the compromise of privacy and the compromise of security that necessarily comes with Huawei and control by the Chinese Communist Party."

Last month, the Trump administration expressed disappointment after the U.K. announced it would allow Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei limited access to some British 5G mobile networks.

"The United States is disappointed by the U.K.'s decision," a senior Trump administration official wrote in a Jan. 28 emailed statement to CNBC. The official added that the Trump administration will work "with the U.K. on a way forward that results in the exclusion of untrusted vendor components from 5G networks."

The latest development comes as the Trump administration works to isolate Chinese tech firm Huawei from developing a larger foothold in U.S. partner countries. The administration has specifically worked to keep members of the "five eyes" intelligence-sharing group, which includes the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, from working with Huawei.

In 2018, the Pentagon halted sales of Huawei and ZTE mobile phones and modems on military bases around the world due to potential security risks.

"We continue to urge all of our partners and allies to carefully assess the multifaceted impacts of allowing untrusted vendors access to important 5G network infrastructure," Pentagon spokesman U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn wrote in a statement to CNBC.

"It's been assessed that there is no safe option for untrusted vendors to control any part of a 5G network," Eastburn added.