'Clothing designed to become garbage' — Fashion industry grapples with pollution, waste issues

Protesters display banners during a fashion show in a polluted river basin planted mostly with rice in Rancaekek district near Citarum river located in western Java island as part of a campaign by environmental organization Greenpeace for top international fashion brands to remove toxic chemicals from their supply chains in Indonesia and address water pollution.

Hannah George grew up shopping at the malls in Ithaca, New York, where she stocked up on the latest affordable trends at retailers such as H&M and Forever 21.

The 25-year-old abruptly stopped, however, when she went to college and learned about fashion industry pollution, a major driver of climate change. She shifted toward buying used clothes at the local thrift shops, actively avoided synthetic, petroleum-based fabrics and began investing in clothes made to last.

"I realized how I was supporting the industry with my dollars," George said. "It was a shift for me. I looked at what my philosophy for clothing should be — a long-term part of my life, not just something for the night out."

Growing calls for sustainable clothing that's less harmful to the environment could be a catalyst for change in the fashion industry. Sixty-two percent of Gen Z consumers, those who were born after 1995, prefer to buy from sustainable brands, according to one recent survey.

Consumer pressure over the industry's pollution has led companies such as Nike and H&M to announce plans to reduce carbon emissions or use more recycled materials in clothing. Meanwhile, larger retailers are getting into used clothing as the secondhand market booms. Nordstrom last week launched a resale shop, citing consumer demand for more sustainable options.

But despite talk of shifting toward more sustainable production, the global fashion industry's greenhouse gas emissions are on track to surge more than 50% by 2030 as global demand for apparel rises.

"Fashion is on par to become a quarter of the global footprint of carbon. That's astounding," said Michael Stanley-Jones, co-secretary of the UN Alliance for Sustainable Fashion. "The industry isn't headed in the right direction."

"The urge to sell more and more, produce more and get consumers to buy more is still the DNA of the industry. Clothes have a short life span and end up in a garbage dump," he added. "That has to change."

The $2.5 trillion fashion industry comprises roughly 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions — more than all international flights and shipping in total, according to the United Nations Environment Program. It's also the second-biggest consumer of water globally, enough to meet the needs of 5 million people every year.

Fast fashion is a major culprit. Large, low-cost global clothing brands are consistently ramping up production and inventory turnover to offer consumers new designs and collections every few weeks, rather than every season.