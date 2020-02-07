Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow slid 277.26 points, or 0.94%, to 29,102.51. The S&P 500 fell 0.54% to 3,327.71. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.54% to 9,520.51. Investors booked some of the week's sharp gains as worries over the coronavirus' impact on the Chinese economy persisted.
The major averages fell for the first time in five sessions amid worries the Chinese economy could suffer a significant economic slowdown because of the coronavirus outbreak. Ed Hyman of Evercore ISI sees Chinese GDP growth of zero in the first quarter. JPMorgan expects the second-largest economy in the world to expand by just 1% in the first three months of 2020. Not even a much stronger-than-expected jobs report could outweigh those concerns. Still, the major averages posted solid weekly gains.
Caterpillar and Boeing — two bellwether stocks for the global economy — fell 2.83% and 1.37%, respectively, to lead the Dow lower. Uber, meanwhile jumped 9.54% on the back of stronger-than-forecast quarterly results.
Investors will keep an eye for any updates on the coronavirus. Read more here.