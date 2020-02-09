'Birds of Prey' has weakest opening of any DC extended universe film

Even with critics singing praises for "Birds of Prey," the newest entrant in the DC extended universe didn't live up to its opening weekend expectations.

The long-awaited comic book film featuring the delightfully psychotic Harley Quinn hauled in around $33.25 million in North America, shy of the $40 million to $60 million that many analysts had predicted. It is the weakest opening of any film in Warner Bros.' DC extended universe.

It's possible that some moviegoers shied away from seeing the film in its opening weekend because of its ties to the not-so-beloved "Suicide Squad." However, with word of mouth, "Birds of Prey" could still have a solid box office run.

"Despite coming in a bit below expectations in North America, 'Birds Of Prey' was solid internationally and with great reviews and high marks from audiences, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and her flock could enjoy long-term playability in the coming weeks," Paul Deregarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said.

The film debuted internationally to the tune of $48 million, bringing its worldwide gross to around $81.3 million.

The second-highest box office earner over the weekend was "Bad Boys For Life," garnering $12 million in ticket sales. After four weeks the film has hauled in $166.3 million in ticket sales in North America. Worldwide its tally is up to $336 million.

"1917," Universal's award season darling picked up an additional $9 million ahead of the Academy Awards Sunday. It has now collected $132.5 million domestically and $287.4 million globally.

"Dolittle" also continued to chug along this weekend. The poorly reviewed Robert Downey Jr. flick about the famed doctor who can speak to animals secured $6.66 million in ticket sales domestically, bringing its North American gross to $64 million and its global tally to $158.7 million. The film still has a ways to go to make back its $175 million production budget and its additional marketing spend.

Rounding out the top five films at the box office over the weekend was "Jumanji: The Next Level" which in its ninth weekend garnered $5.53 million. The film now has nabbed $298.4 million domestically and $768 million globally.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC and NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal distributed "1917" and "Dolittle."