Ex-FDA chief answers user questions on coronavirus from how it spreads to risk of a US outbreak

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Monday said he doesn't expect the U.S. to see an epidemic of coronavirus cases, as he addressed common concerns over the new virus.

From the amount of testing kits available to virus containment, Gottlieb — a physician, health advocate and Pfizer board member — answered Twitter user questions posed to CNBC's "Squawk Box."

China's National Health Commission, as of Sunday night local time, said it confirmed 3,062 new coronavirus cases and 97 additional deaths, mostly in Hubei province. The government said a total of 40,171 cases have been confirmed and 908 people have died in the country.

The World Health Organization said there's been more than 150 coronavirus cases in about two dozen countries outside of China and declared the virus a global health emergency.

The virus was first discovered in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province. It has since spread to other countries, including the U.S., which has reported 12 cases.