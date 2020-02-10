Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll tops 900 as confirmed cases cross 40,000

A woman sits outside wearing a protective mask on February 9, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Flights, trains and public transport including buses, subway and ferry services have been closed for eighteenth days. The number of those who have died from the Wuhan coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, in China has climbed to 813. Stringer | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

7:48 am: China reports additional 97 deaths and 3,062 confirmed cases

China's National Health Commission said it confirmed 3,062 new cases and 97 additional deaths, mostly in Hubei province. As of Sunday night, the government said a total of 40,171 cases have been confirmed and 908 people have died in the country.

7:36 am: Reopening of China's factories could be delayed, many localities pushing to Mar. 1

Chinese authorities initially said factories would reopen on Monday, after being shuttered as part of the country's efforts to quarantine the spread of the coronavirus. But that looks set to be delayed: In Guangdong province, China's original manufacturing belt, there has been no official notice on when factories should reopen. Many localities, instead, are urging companies to stay shut until Mar. 1. Police of the Huangpu district in the city of Zhongshan posted on their WeChat social media account that companies should not resume work before March without permission. A clothing manufacturer in Shenzhen told CNBC he had been instructed by local officials that he could not reopen his factory until he received permission from authorities. He said he is still waiting to find out what documents he needs to submit to receive his permit. — Yoon, Pan

6:56 am: Hubei reports an additional 91 deaths

China's Hubei province reported an additional 91 deaths and 2,618 new confirmed cases related to the pneumonia-like coronavirus as of the end of Sunday. The Hubei Provincial Health Committee said that 871 people have died in the province and a total of 29,631 cases have been confirmed thus far, with most of them in the city of Wuhan where the fast-spreading virus was first detected. Hubei has accounted for most of the deaths related to the new coronavirus. All times below are in Eastern time.

4:25 pm: 14 Americans test positive aboard cruise ship

Fourteen Americans, including a woman from Oregon, who were on the Diamond Princess cruise have tested positive for coronavirus. Princess Cruises said in a statement that guests on Diamond Princess will receive refunds for their fares and will not be charged for incidental expenses incurred while on the ship. The company also said that it is giving the guests a future cruise credit equal to the fare for this trip. The Carnival-owned company on Tuesday put the 3,700 passengers and crew members on the ship in quarantine when it reached Japan. The move was required by the Japanese ministry of health.

4:15 pm: Amazon backs out of Barcelona conference

Amazon has backed out of the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona later this month, a spokesperson for Amazon Web Services confirmed to CNBC. "Due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled for Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain," the company said in a statement.

3:35 pm: WHO sending advance team to China