US futures point to cautious open as investors monitor coronavirus

U.S. stock index futures were mixed Monday morning as investors assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

At around 2:25 a.m. ET, Dow futures were flat but indicated an implied negative open of more than 11 points, while futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were marginally higher.

As of Sunday night, China said a total of 40,171 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed and 908 people had died, while 14 Americans have tested positive for the virus aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

Stocks had fallen on Friday to snap a four-day winning streak as fears over the economic impact of the virus quashed upward momentum from strong U.S. jobs data, which saw 225,000 jobs added in January against an expected print of 158,000.

No major economic data is due Monday and a quieter day can also be expected on the corporate earnings front, with Allergan and Restaurant Brands Intl. set to report before the bell and no major reports expected after the close of trading.