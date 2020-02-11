Australian stocks rise as investors weigh economic impact of coronavirus

Stocks in Australia traded higher in early trade as investors continue to weight the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak which has already taken more than 1,000 lives.
The S&P/ASX 200 traded more than 0.5% higher in early trade as most sectors saw gains.
Markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
Investors will continue to watch for developments on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, where uncertainty remains over when work can resume at factories in China.
"The risk of a larger downgrade in Chinese GDP growth over Q1 20 and 2020 as a whole is gaining momentum," Richard Grace, senior currency strategist and head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.
"With China's economy accounting for some 17% of world GDP, but accounting for a significant contribution to growth in the global economy, the risk of a larger downgrade to global growth is clear," Grace said.
The U.S. GDP could also be hit. A CNBC survey of 11 forecasters over the weekend finds first-quarter GDP estimates averaging just 1.2%, down nearly a point from the fourth quarter. Economists see a bounce back to 2% growth in the second quarter, depending on the severity of the virus both in China and in other countries.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 174.31 points to close at 29,276.82 while the S&P 500 added 0.6% to end its trading day at 3,352.09. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1% higher at 9,628.3.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.856 after seeing earlier lows around 98.6.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.76 per dollar, off levels below 108.6 seen last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6685 after declining from levels around $0.67 yesterday.
Here's a look ahead at what's on tap for Tuesday:
— CNBC's Steve Liesman contributed to this report.