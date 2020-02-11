Australian stocks rise as investors weigh economic impact of coronavirus

Stocks in Australia traded higher in early trade as investors continue to weight the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak which has already taken more than 1,000 lives. The S&P/ASX 200 traded more than 0.5% higher in early trade as most sectors saw gains. Markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Investors will continue to watch for developments on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, where uncertainty remains over when work can resume at factories in China. "The risk of a larger downgrade in Chinese GDP growth over Q1 20 and 2020 as a whole is gaining momentum," Richard Grace, senior currency strategist and head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.