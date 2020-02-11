'Birds of Prey' gets renamed 'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey'

"Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" didn't lure moviegoers to theaters over the weekend. So, Warner Bros. is trying a new tactic.

Overnight, the newest DC Extended Universe film was redubbed "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey," a last-ditch effort to persuade comic book fans to see the film.

Even with critics singing praises for "Birds of Prey," the newest entrant in the DC Extended Universe didn't live up to its opening-weekend expectations.

The long-awaited comic book film featuring the delightfully psychotic Harley Quinn hauled in around $33.25 million in North America, shy of the $40 million to $60 million that many analysts had predicted. It is the weakest opening of any film in Warner Bros.′ DC extended universe.

Adding the international opening weekend haul, "Birds of Prey" nearly made back its reported $84.5 million budget.

The film charmed critics, garnering an 80% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the third-highest rating for any movie in the DCEU, just behind "Wonder Woman" and "Shazam."

While many thought moviegoers shied away from seeing the film in its opening weekend because of its ties to the not-so-beloved "Suicide Squad," Warner Bros. seems to think it was the lack of Harley Quinn's name in the title.

After all, Margot Robbie's turn as the quirky clown queen was the clear standout performance in the 27% Rotten "Suicide Squad" film from 2016.