Coronavirus live updates: China's Hubei province reports an additional 103 deaths

China's Hubei province reported an additional 103 deaths and 2,097 new confirmed cases related to the deadly pneumonia-like coronavirus as of the end of Monday.
According to the Hubei Provincial Health Committee, 974 people have died in the province, with most of them in the city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected. There have been a total of 31,728 confirmed cases thus far in the province.
The coronavirus is a "true black swan" for the oil and energy market, and as crude prices continue to move lower the worst may not be over yet, Ned David Research said in a note to clients. Analyst Warren Pies noted that the outbreak has reduced Chinese demand for oil by 2 million to 3 million barrels per day, which means "the oil market is looking down the barrel at no demand growth for the calendar year, and outright demand contraction is now on the table." — Stevens
XPO Logistics operates 8 million square feet of warehouse space in Asia, including more than 1 million square feet in China alone. However, CEO Bradley Jacobs said the coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions haven't dampened demand for logistics yet. "We have not seen a noticeable impact as of now," Jacobs said, "We are watching it. Anything that slows down the global economy is not good for the transport and logistics industry." — Holland
— CNBC's Pippa Stevens and Frank Holland contributed to this report.