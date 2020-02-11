Coronavirus live updates: China's Hubei province reports an additional 103 deaths

A women wearing a protective mask and jacket pushes a bicycle on February 9, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Flights, trains and public transport including buses, subway and ferry services have been closed for eighteenth days. The number of those who have died from the Wuhan coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, in China has climbed to 813. Stringer | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

7:07 am: Hubei reports an additional 103 deaths

China's Hubei province reported an additional 103 deaths and 2,097 new confirmed cases related to the deadly pneumonia-like coronavirus as of the end of Monday. According to the Hubei Provincial Health Committee, 974 people have died in the province, with most of them in the city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected. There have been a total of 31,728 confirmed cases thus far in the province. All times below are in Eastern time.

4:48 pm: Coronavirus is a 'black swan' for oil and energy markets

The coronavirus is a "true black swan" for the oil and energy market, and as crude prices continue to move lower the worst may not be over yet, Ned David Research said in a note to clients. Analyst Warren Pies noted that the outbreak has reduced Chinese demand for oil by 2 million to 3 million barrels per day, which means "the oil market is looking down the barrel at no demand growth for the calendar year, and outright demand contraction is now on the table." — Stevens

4:40 pm: XPO Logistics watches for virus impact