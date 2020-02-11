Warren and Biden will not have enough support to win New Hampshire delegates: NBC News

Democratic presidential hopefuls Former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren arrive onstage for the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on October 15, 2019.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden will not meet the threshold to win pledged delegates in Tuesday's New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News.

The Massachusetts senator and former vice president found themselves vying for fourth place in the Granite State as results trickled in Tuesday night. Neither of the White House hopefuls will reach the 15% threshold needed to win pledged delegates, statewide or in its two congressional districts.

New Hampshire awards its delegates proportionally, but candidates need to hit the 15% mark.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont leads the field, though the race is too early to call, according to NBC News. Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota follow, and they will join Sanders in the top three Tuesday.

The results deal another blow to the campaigns of Warren and Biden, who have both spent time as front-runners in the Democratic presidential primary. The senator and former vice president finished third and fourth, respectively, in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses last week.

Biden, who had predicted another rough night Tuesday, left New Hampshire for South Carolina before results came in. He has led polls of the state, which holds its primary on Feb. 29.

Meanwhile, Warren on Tuesday night told supporters that "it is clear that Senator Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg had strong nights." But she predicted a sustained campaign and argued she has the best chance to defeat President Donald Trump later this year.

"But if we're going to beat Donald Trump in November, we are going to need huge turnout within our party, and to get that turnout, we will need a nominee that the broadest coalition of our party feels they can get behind," she said.

