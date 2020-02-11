Fintech Varo gets one step closer to becoming an actual bank: 'We see it as a pretty big moat'

Mobile-only finance start-up Varo Money just got one step closer to becoming a full-scale bank.

After three years and multiple rounds of applications, the FDIC approved the fintech company's national bank charter application, which allows it to take customer deposits.

"We see it as a pretty big moat," Varo Money CEO Colin Walsh, told CNBC in an phone interview. "It was a long process -- for this to finally see daylight is a big deal for the industry."

Until now, fintech firms like Varo, Chime, Robinhood and Square have managed to tap into the financial system without being a bank. They partner with community banks to actually hold customers' money while the start-up handles consumer interface and app. Apple and Goldman Sachs are the most high-profile partnership with the launch of the Apple Card. Google also recently partnered with Citi for a debit card.

Varo launched its branchless bank by partnering with Bancorp. Those customer deposits will be transferred over to Varo in the second quarter, assuming it passes final regulatory tests, according to the company.

Varo was last valued at $417.8 million and is backed by TPG and Warburg Pincus, according to Pitchbook. Digital bank Chime, by comparison, was last valued at $5.8 billion.

While a handful of start-up banks such as Chime, Revolut and N26 have popped up in the U.S., new fully chartered banks are almost unheard of.