Trump calls Bloomberg 'A TOTAL RACIST' over tape of ex-NYC mayor defending 'stop and frisk'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed former New York mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg as a "TOTAL RACIST" over a 2015 audio clip in which Bloomberg reportedly defends the controversial "stop and frisk" police practice.

The comments, reportedly made by Bloomberg during a talk at nonprofit think tank The Aspen Institute, surfaced after the three-term mayor disavowed the policy just before launching his presidential bid in November.

In the audio clip, Bloomberg reportedly said the vast majority of murderers and murder victims "fit one M.O. — you could just take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, fifteen to twenty-five [years old]."

"One of the unintended consequences is people say, 'Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana. They're all minorities,'" Bloomberg appears to say. "That's true. Why? Because we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods. Yes, that's true. Why do you do it? Because that's where all the crime is."

The audio has not been independently verified by CNBC. A spokesman for the Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Trump pounced on the audio in an all-caps tweet Tuesday morning.

"WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!" the president wrote in a reply to the audio clip.

But Trump, who himself has been accused of racism even by his former close associates, appears to have deleted that tweet soon after it was posted.

The White House declined to comment on why the tweet was deleted. Trump campaign spokesman told CNBC he did not know why the president's tweet vanished, and offered another searing criticism of Bloomberg's comments.

"It's no wonder Mike Bloomberg never wanted that tape to surface. It's disgusting," Murtaugh said, apparently referring to a 2015 report that said Bloomberg did not want the Aspen Institute to air footage of his appearance at the event.

The recording was first shared on Monday by progressive podcast host Benjamin Dixon, who has been seeking information about Bloomberg on social media.

Bloomberg was the mayor of New York from 2002 to 2013. During that time, police officers there engaged regularly in the practice of stopping, questioning and frisking civilians or suspects on the street.

Critics accused the program of being racially biased against minorities and unconstitutional in its implementation. But Bloomberg championed stop-and-frisk during his time as mayor, arguing that the program "keeps New York safe" and has saved tens of thousands of lives.

In November, however, Bloomberg changed his stance — just days before announcing he would run for president in the 2020 contest.

Addressing a black church in Brooklyn, Bloomberg said the practice often led to the disproportionate detaining of blacks and Latinos. He added that he "can't change history" but now realizes "I was wrong."

If anyone was wrongly stopped by police, "I apologize," he said.

Trump, meanwhile, has been accused of racism by his critics inside and outside of office. In 1973, for instance, Trump was sued by the Justice Department, who accused Trump Management of discriminating against African Americans. Trump settled that case without admitting guilt.

As a presidential candidate, Trump took heat when he suggested that U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who oversaw a class-action lawsuit alleging fraud by the now-defunct Trump, could not be impartial because he was "Mexican."

Curiel was born in Indiana.

As president, Trump was excoriated by members both major parties when multiple lawmakers claimed that he repeatedly described African nations as "s---hole" countries.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who attended that event, said that Trump also asked, "do we need more Haitians?"

Trump denied using the term.