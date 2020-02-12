'There's four reasons to be fundamentally bullish' despite coronavirus fears, says Canaccord's Tony Dwyer

1. Easy money

Thanks to the Fed, reason No. 1 is "easy money," the strategist said. "You've got a super low inflation rate. The Fed is more fearful of low than high inflation. You've got a super easy Fed. And think of the historic low in corporate bond market yields," Dwyer said. He pointed to the Moody's Baa Bond Index, which measures the yields on the lowest-rated investment-grade corporate bonds. "The Moody's Baa Index is trading at a record-low yield, which means companies can raise money, any amount of money they want, at the lowest interest rate on record for the lowest … level of investment grade," Dwyer said. "That's a huge deal because you go into a recession when companies need money and don't have any access to it or can't afford it." Now, not only do companies have access to capital, but they can afford it, the strategist said. "The backdrop is easy credit because of low inflation and [an] easy Fed, and there's nothing that's coming out in the data that's suggesting that's going to change anytime soon," he said.

2. Full employment

The second reason behind Dwyer's fundamental confidence is the near-full state of employment in the United States, as exhibited by the two-year low in job openings and January's notably stronger-than-expected jobs report. Sometimes, investors lose sight of the employment landscape because they assume "the Fed is providing this liquidity," Dwyer said. "What's really providing the jobs and the money for the market and the excess spending power comes from full employment. That's the true story of the domestic economy," he said.

3. High confidence

Reason No. 3 to stay bullish, at least on the underlying economy, is high consumer confidence, Dwyer said. U.S. consumer confidence grew more than expected in January, hand in hand with improvements in the labor market, which tells Dwyer that a recession is likely far off despite recent warning signals in the bond market. "There's always so many concerns and fears, but, ultimately, it comes down to: do you have a job? Do you have access to credit? And do you have the confidence to use it?" he said. "If all of those factors are yes, which they have been now for, really, 11 years … it's hard to make the case that the household spending is going to contract."

4. Millennials