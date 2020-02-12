Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon says markets 'don't care' yet about Bernie Sanders' surging campaign

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that the stock market doesn't yet care about Bernie Sanders' surging campaign to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

"Look at the markets," Solomon told CNBC's Deirdre Bosa on Wednesday. "The markets at the moment don't care about any of this, because it's too early. There's also a huge difference between campaigning platforms and rhetoric and then ultimately getting elected, becoming president and having the right mix of who is in Congress and the Senate to actually create legislation."

"It's not something we're spending a lot of time worrying about," he added.

His comments are in stark contrast with those from his predecessor, Lloyd Blankfein, who late Tuesday tweeted his concern about the rise of Sanders, saying he would "ruin" the U.S. economy.

Sanders, who has proposed raising corporate taxes and reversing President Donald Trump's tax cuts as part of a wide-ranging progressive agenda, has emerged as a front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

Separately, Solomon, who took over at Goldman in late 2018, said that he believed the economic impact of the coronavirus "will be a little more controlled if it stays on the course it seems to be on now."