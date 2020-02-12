What to watch today: Dow to rise, Bernie takes New Hampshire, Powell back on the Hill

After a decline that took the major averages well off their Tuesday session highs, U.S. stock futures point to a strong Wednesday open as investors become slightly less concerned about the coronavirus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq did manage to eke out record closes Tuesday despite the fall from their highs, and both are up in six of the past seven sessions. (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be back on Capitol Hill today, this time before the Senate Banking Committee in the second day of his semi-annual testimony on monetary policy. The Mortgage Bankers Association is out with its weekly report on mortgage applications at 10 a.m. ET, while the Energy Department releases its usual Wednesday look at oil inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)



* Bitcoin hits highest price this year, above $10,000 as Powell discusses cryptocurrencies (CNBC)

* Powell says Fed 'closely monitoring' coronavirus for hit to China and the world (CNBC)

Earnings reports out before the opening bell include CVS Health (CVS), Molson Coors (TAP), Moody's (MCO), and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA). After-the-bell reports will come today from Altice US (ATUS), Applied Materials (AMAT), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Equifax (EFX), International Flavors (IFF), Marathon Oil (MRO), MGM Resorts (MGM), Redfin (RDFN), and TripAdvisor (TRIP).

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) were losing about a quarter of their value in the premarket after the home goods retailer said same-store sales were down a greater-than-expected 5.4% in December and January. The company blamed increased promotional pricing, lower store traffic and issues with inventory management. (Reuters)



Shares of Lyft (LYFT) were down over 4% in the premarket despite a strong fourth-quarter report. The company's earnings beat estimates on revenue and active riders and a lower-than-expected loss per share. However, Lyft did not give an update on its profitability timeline as its competitor Uber (UBER) did during its earnings report last week. (CNBC)