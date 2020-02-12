Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Micron, Wynn & more

Credit Suisse raised its price target on the stock and said it felt the company was finally entering a "positive news period."

"There was a fair amount of discussion regarding BA's longer-term FCF potential, and how that differs vs. what the Street was modeling prior to the second crash. Clearly, the key changes here are the MAX interruption and 787 rate reductions. Mgmt. sees the former as largely recoverable, acknowledging that the latter is a headwind vs prior expectations. As far as the MAX is concerned, BA sees similar longer-term unit cash profitability compared to prior, while BA is also trying to front-end as much of the cash impact as possible. Consensus in the room, though not necessarily endorsed by Boeing, was that 2023 could be a near-normal cash year, where production/deliveries would normalize while concessions would become largely immaterial."