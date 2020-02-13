Asia Pacific stocks mixed as new coronavirus cases in Hubei spike

Stocks in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Thursday morning as a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases in China's Hubei province was reported.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.13% while the Topix index was 0.37% lower. Shares of conglomerate Softbank Group continued to see gains after Wednesday's surge, gaining 0.94% in morning trade. The moves came upward despite the firm posting a near wipe out of its quarterly profit.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi added 0.59%. Shares in Australia were also higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.21%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was largely flat.

The moves regionally came as China's Hubei province on Thursday reported a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases, after the province said it started to include "clinically diagnosed" cases in its tally. Market sentiment had been been positive earlier in the week as the data had been showing an apparent slowdown in the pace of new reported cases.

On the corporate earnings front, firms such as Japan's Nissan Motors and Chinese tech behemoth Alibaba are expected to announce their quarterly financial results on Thursday.

Singapore's DBS on Thursday morning announced a 14% jump in its net profit for the fourth quarter as compared to a year ago.