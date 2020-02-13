Here's what every major analyst expects from Nvidia's earnings report after the bell Thursday

Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the Computex Show in Taipei on May 30, 2017.

Computer graphics processor and chip maker, Nvidia, will be front and center for traders when the company delivers its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday after the bell. The company's three main businesses — gaming, data center, and automotive — will get most of the attention, but that's not the only thing Wall Street analysts and others will be watching.

The company will also need to reassure investors and analysts of its plans to navigate the deadly coronavirus which continues to wreak havoc in different parts of the market.

Shares of the company are up 77% over the last year but in order for that to continue the company will need to show a return to revenue growth after several lackluster quarters analysts say. Despite that, most analysts expect 2020 to be a big year Nvidia.

Here's what else analysts expect from Nvidia's earnings report: