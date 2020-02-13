Retail sales, consumer sentiment, coronavirus update: 3 things to watch for Friday

Shoppers browse through clothing at a Forever 21 fashion retail store at the King of Prussia mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, September 30, 2019. Mark Makela | Reuters

Here's what investors need to know about Friday before you hit the door.

Retail sales

The Census Bureau will release its retail sales data for January on Friday morning, giving investors a closer look at what has been the strongest part of the United States economy. Wall Street expects to see a month-over-month increase of 0.3%, according to Dow Jones, the same as in December. The latest report showed sales of general merchandise rising but auto sales declining, with total retail sales of $529.6 billion. The consumer and retail section of the economy has been fueling economic growth in U.S. in recent years as tariffs and sluggish global growth have weighed on the manufacturing sector.

Consumer sentiment

The University of Michigan will release its preliminary sentiment reading for February just after the bell opens. Economists expect a reading of 99.5, according to Dow Jones. Consumer sentiment was at 99.8 in January, beating expectations and showing a slight uptick from December. The reading comes a week after the jobs report for January showed a greater than expected number of jobs added to the economy. The consumer sentiment index has not been at 100 or higher since last May.

Coronavirus watch