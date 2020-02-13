Anti-Trump social media posts by Roger Stone jury forewoman fuel controversy in case

Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, and his wife Nydia Stone arrive at federal court in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump's longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone are eyeing anti-Trump and other social media posts by a woman who says she served as the forewoman of the jury in his case.

Stone in November was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The posts by the forewoman, Tomeka Hart, which included one referring to Stone's arrest last year and one made the day he was convicted, came to light Wednesday night and added more fuel to a firestorm of controversy over the upcoming sentencing of the Republican operative.

Trump himself on Thursday morning in a Twitter post called out Hart, a Democrat who once ran for Congress, for what he said appeared to be her "significant bias."

Trump has repeatedly blasted the prosecution of his former advisor Stone, and has refused to rule out pardoning him.

One of Stone's lawyers, Grant Smith, in an interview with CNBC, said, "We are reviewing all of the recently posted new information, and we will evaluate and take the appropriate action."

Smith declined to say whether such action could include a request for a new trial for Stone, who is due to be sentenced Feb. 20.

Hart did not immediately return a request for comment.

Her Facebook page was deactivated as of Thursday morning, but her Twitter account remained public.

Hart's LinkedIn page identifies her as a senior program officer at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. She previously served as president and CEO of the Memphis Urban League, and on the Memphis, Tenn., school board.

CNN reported Wednesday that Hart, in a Facebook post this week, said she wanted to "stand up" for the four prosecutors who quit Stone's case after the Department of Justice said it would reduce their recommendation that Stone serve between seven and nine years in prison.

The DOJ's move, which came after Trump harshly criticized the first recommendation, outraged congressional Democrats, who accused Trump of improper political interference in the department by pushing for a lighter sentence for Stone.