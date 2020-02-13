This old-school scam has jumped 65% since 2015 and costs consumers millions

In a world where much of consumer banking has gone high-tech, the most costly scams involve an old-school tool: checks.

At about $2,000 a pop, fake-check scams cheated consumers out of more than $28 million in 2019, according to the Federal Trade Commission. That per-instance amount is more than six times the median loss on all frauds tracked by the agency.

"Fake checks are a tactic used with a range of story lines," said Emma Fletcher, a program analyst with the FTC's division of consumer response and operations. "But there are always two common elements — there's always a check that you have to deposit and a plausible explanation for why you must part with some of it."

Fake-check scams are up 65% since 2015, according to the FTC. And they are hitting younger adults the hardest: Last year, 20-somethings were more than twice as likely as people 30 and older to report losing money in fake-check scam.

"Part of that is we're seeing scammers specifically target college students," Fletcher said. "They get an email that looks like it's from a professor, or career services, and they think it's been vetted.

"They might not have the skepticism they'd have otherwise."

The scams basically involve you agreeing to deposit a check in your bank account and then, once the funds are available — usually within a day or two — sending a portion of it to another person (or company) via wire, gift cards, etc.

It's only after that point when the scam becomes apparent: The bank discovers the check was fake and reverses the deposit — but you've already sent the amount from your account that you were instructed to. So not only are the check's funds gone, so is the money you gave to the scammer.