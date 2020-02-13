Watch: UC San Diego health experts provide updates on coronavirus patients

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

UC San Diego experts are holding a press conference Thursday to update the public on the status of coronavirus patients at one of its hospitals.

Clinical director of infection prevention at UC San Diego Health Dr. Randy Taplitz will provide an update on how many patients are confirmed and how the hospital has been preparing to care for the patients, according to a spokeswoman. CEO of UC San Diego Health Patty Maysent is also slated to speak.

As of Thursday, more than 60,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in over two dozen countries, resulting in least 1,300 deaths almost exclusively in China.

The WHO on Tuesday announced the new name for the virus: COVID-19. The CO stands for corona, the VI for virus and the D for disease, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said.

UC San Diego Health is near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where more than 200 Americans evacuated from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, are currently being quarantined. UC San Diego Health said evacuees who exhibit symptoms have been transported to one of its facilities for testing and, if necessary, medical treatment.

On Tuesday, CDC officials said an evacuee there was re-committed to UC San Diego Health for further medical care and isolation after being accidentally released due to a mishandling of test results. That was the second evacuee in San Diego to test positive for the virus.

