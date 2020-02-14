Huawei claims US charges of stealing trade secrets are an attempt to 'irrevocably damage' its image

Chinese telecom giant Huawei announced on October 16, 2019 that it has passed the 400,000 5G antennas mark, the fifth generation of mobile phones, in the world with 56 operators who have already started to roll out the new mobile network.

Chinese tech giant Huawei said new charges brought against the company by the U.S. Department of Justice were without merit and were part of an attempt to "irrevocably damage Huawei's reputation and its business."

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday new criminal charges against Huawei and two of its U.S. subsidiaries, which included racketeering conspiracy charges and a charge of plotting to steal trade secrets from American companies.

Huawei also allegedly assisted Iran's government in domestic surveillance during the 2009 demonstrations in Tehran and tried to conceal the scope of its business in North Korea, according to the indictment.

The superseding indictment, announced in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, adds to previous charges filed against Huawei. The earlier charges, unsealed last January, alleged the company lied to banks, committed wire fraud and violated economic sanctions against Iran, and Huawei pleaded not guilty to those charges.

"These new charges are without merit and are based largely on recycled civil disputes from the last 20 years that have been previously settled, litigated and, in some cases, rejected by federal judges and juries," Huawei said in a statement Friday morning. "The US government will not prevail with its charges, which we will prove to be both unfounded and unfair."

Huawei is involved in a number of legal battles in the United States: Federal prosecutors indicted Huawei in Seattle on theft of trade secret charges relating to T-Mobile, which was also unsealed last January.

Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, charged with bank and wire fraud that were said to have violated U.S. sanctions on Iran, faces extradition to the United States. Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Vancouver, Canada in December 2018.

The Chinese firm has also filed two lawsuits against Verizon alleging the U.S. carrier infringed patents held by Huawei.