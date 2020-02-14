Investors are flocking to bond funds in record numbers

Despite a roaring U.S. stock market, investors continue to pile money into the bond market at a record pace. Last week, in fact, set a new standard for cash flowing into fixed income funds with $23.6 billion of inflows, according to Bank of America Global Research. If that keeps up, the year will see another $1 trillion of inflows for the $10 trillion already in global bond market funds. By contrast, equity funds took in a net $8 billion in 2019.

BofA's chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett said the market is seeing a "twin" bubble of assets coming into both bonds and tech stocks. However, investors are betting that a low interest rate environment coupled with slow though not spectacular economic growth will make bonds both a way to preserve capital and generate income at a time of growing volatility in the stock market. "We're seeing a rising tide lift all boats right now," said Bill Merz, fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "There's a bit of a rebalance trade there. But I think the underlying catalyst is just this remarkable degree of liquidity coming from the major central banks in the last few months that have kept this going."

Indeed, after efforts by central banks to get back into a more pre-financial crisis policy lane scared markets, the Federal Reserve and its global counterparts have turned on the monetary spigots again. By Merz's count, central banks have added about $800 billion worth of liquidity since the September tumult in overnight lending markets, in the form of bond purchases aimed at stabilizing repo operations and, in some cases globally, to spur growth. Money has been looking for a place to go, and much of it has funneled into a bond market that has seen yields across both government and corporate debt test all-time lows.

Low rates far as the eye can see