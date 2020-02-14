US futures point to slightly higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Friday morning, as investors closely monitor the potential economic fallout from China's fast-spreading coronavirus.

At around 2 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 38 points, indicating a positive open of more than 69 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.

Wall Street stocks slipped from record highs in the previous session, as market participants grappled with a jump in reported coronavirus cases.

China's National Health Commission on Friday reported an additional 121 deaths nationwide, with 5,090 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The flu-like virus was found to have killed a total of 1,380 people in mainland China as of Thursday evening after the health commission said it had removed 108 deaths from the total figure due to a double-count in Hubei province — the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak.

It is the second day in a row that the province's data changes have caused significant changes to a nationwide figure, fueling doubts many have about their accuracy.

The White House does "not have high confidence in the information coming out of China," a senior U.S. administration official told CNBC on Thursday.