Nats catcher Kurt Suzuki claims the Astros were still cheating in the 2019 World Series, report says

Kurt Suzuki #28 of the Washington Nationals celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run to beat the New York Mets at Nationals Park on September 3, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki said this week there's "no question" the Astros cheated in the 2019 World Series, despite claims that the team stopped its sign-stealing scheme after the 2018 season, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The Astros held a news conference on Thursday to address the illegal sign-stealing scheme, but Houston Astros owner Jim Crane claimed that his team's cheating "didn't impact the game," the Post reported. He then clarified, "It's hard to tell."

"We could hear it from their dugout. We heard their whistling. What are you going to do?" Suzuki told Washington Post's Thomas Boswell. "I kept thinking 'We have to go to the field and work early on our signs in the World Series just to stop their cheating.' It's so stupid and so wrong."

The Houston Astros fired two team executives in January after it was revealed that they used a cheating scheme during the 2017 playoffs and 2018 season. The investigation found the team had recorded and replayed the video of an opposing catcher's hand signals to decode the upcoming pitches.

Nats reliever Sean Doolittle also touched on how the Astros cheating scandal led to pitchers losing their jobs, the Post reported.

"Maybe they don't make the trade," Doolittle told Boswell. "But for some guys, their bad outings, that was the end of the road for them. They got sent down. They never got called back up again. I think about those guys a lot."

The Nationals defeated the Astros in a 4-3 World Series match-up. Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named World Series MVP.

Read the full report at The Washington Post.