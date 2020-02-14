'Sonic the Hedgehog' is up against the stigma of video game flops at the box office

Hollywood has long tried to capitalize on the financial success and cultural relevance of video games by turning them into feature-length films.

Unfortunately, there has always seemed to be something lost in translation between the game controller and the theater. These films have tended to make back their production budgets — so studios keep making them — but fail to become as beloved as the video games they're based on.

Movies like "Super Mario Bros.," "Street Fighter," "Need for Speed," "Assassins' Creed," "Prince of Persia," and both iterations of "Tomb Raider" have all been widely panned at the box office over the last three decades.

And Paramount Picture's "Sonic the Hedgehog" appears to be joining that list.

With a 65% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 98 reviews, "Sonic" is currently the third-highest rated video game adaptation, but as more reviews pour in, it seems the Sega-inspired film suffers from the same pitfalls as its predecessors.

While the redone visual effects have been lauded as a stunning improvement over the initial design of Sonic, critics are less unified on their opinion of the overall film.

The majority of the praise that was given to the film was for Jim Carrey, who portrays the villain Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik, and the return of his exaggerated and unpredictable comedic antics. His performance was often cited as the perfect counterbalance to a script comprised of "derivative" storytelling and "skimpy" character development.