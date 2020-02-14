Treasury yields move lower as coronavirus concerns linger

U.S. government debt prices were higher Friday morning, as investors monitored the coronavirus outbreak and awaited a fresh batch of economic data.

At 2:15 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6104%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.0624%.

Market focus is largely attuned to China's fast-spreading coronavirus, as investors continue to assess the potential economic impact of the spread.

China's National Health Commission on Friday reported an additional 121 deaths nationwide, with 5,090 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That brings the country's total death toll to 1,380, according to the government.

The health commission said Friday that 108 deaths from its national total had been removed because of a statistical error in Hubei province, the epicenter of the global outbreak.

The U.S. has suggested it "does not have high confidence in the information" coming out of the world's second-largest economy.

On the data front, retail sales for January and import prices for January will both be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Industrial production figures for January, capacity utilization for January, a preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for February and business inventories for December will follow slightly later in the session.

There are no major U.S. Treasury auctions scheduled on Friday.