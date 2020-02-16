Coronavirus live updates: Taiwan confirms first death, US ship passenger infected with virus

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in U.S. Eastern Standard Time.
China's National Health Commission reported that there were 2,009 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 142 additional deaths as of Feb. 15. The total number of cases in mainland China has reached 68,500, and the total deaths has reached 1,665, according the latest statistics from the commission on Sunday.
Taiwan said a man in his 60s with a history of hepatitis B and diabetes has died of the virus. It's the first death on the island. The man died Saturday after nearly two weeks in a hospital, but does not have a known history of traveling to China.
Health officials are investigating how he became infected. Taiwan has 20 confirmed cases of the virus.
An 83-year-old American woman who was previously aboard the MS Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia last week has tested positive for the virus a second time since flying back to Malaysia, officials there said on Sunday. She was one of 2,257 passengers and crew onboard at sea for nearly 14 days, and the first to test positive for the virus.
Officials said that more than 140 of the passengers on the ship traveled through Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur airport, and all but eight traveled on to destinations in the U.S., Europe and Australia.