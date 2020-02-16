Coronavirus live updates: Taiwan confirms first death, US ship passenger infected with virus

Excited passengers disembark from the MS Westerdam, which is now docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. The cruise ship arrived in Cambodia on February 14, 2020 after being stranded for two weeks Paula Bronstein | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in U.S. Eastern Standard Time. China's National Health Commission reported that there were 2,009 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 142 additional deaths as of Feb. 15. The total number of cases in mainland China has reached 68,500, and the total deaths has reached 1,665, according the latest statistics from the commission on Sunday.

6:21 am: Taiwan confirms death of man with no known history of travel to China

Taiwan said a man in his 60s with a history of hepatitis B and diabetes has died of the virus. It's the first death on the island. The man died Saturday after nearly two weeks in a hospital, but does not have a known history of traveling to China. Health officials are investigating how he became infected. Taiwan has 20 confirmed cases of the virus.

3:40 am: American from cruise ship tests positive for second time in Malaysia