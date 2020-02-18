Treasury yields move lower as coronavirus fears persist

U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning, as investors monitored the potential economic impact of China's coronavirus outbreak.
At 2:30 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.5457%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 1.9944%.
China's National Health Commission on Tuesday reported an additional 98 deaths nationwide, with 1,886 new cases of the coronavirus. As of Feb. 17, the commission said there had been a total of 72,346 confirmed cases and 1,868 deaths.
On Monday, Apple warned it does not expect to meet its quarterly revenue forecast because of slowed production and weakened demand resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.
The largest company in the U.S. said that while all its iPhone manufacturing partner sites had reopened, they were "ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated."
The revenue warning appeared to dent market sentiment, as investors returned to trade following a U.S. holiday on Monday.
On the data front, Empire State manufacturing figures for February and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) survey for February will both be released during morning trade. The latest monthly Treasury International Capital (TIC) report will be released later in the session.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in 13-week bills, $39 billion in 26-week bills and $40 billion in 21-day bills.
Elsewhere, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will deliver remarks on the world's largest economy at event in St. Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday.