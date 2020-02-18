Treasury yields move lower as coronavirus fears persist

U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning, as investors monitored the potential economic impact of China's coronavirus outbreak.

At 2:30 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.5457%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 1.9944%.

China's National Health Commission on Tuesday reported an additional 98 deaths nationwide, with 1,886 new cases of the coronavirus. As of Feb. 17, the commission said there had been a total of 72,346 confirmed cases and 1,868 deaths.

On Monday, Apple warned it does not expect to meet its quarterly revenue forecast because of slowed production and weakened demand resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

The largest company in the U.S. said that while all its iPhone manufacturing partner sites had reopened, they were "ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated."

The revenue warning appeared to dent market sentiment, as investors returned to trade following a U.S. holiday on Monday.