What to watch today: Dow to fall, Bloomberg qualifies for next debate, Apple's warning

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures pointed lower this morning following the long holiday weekend after Apple (AAPL) revised its revenue forecast due to the fast-spreading coronavirus. That comes after record closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Friday, and two consecutive weekly gains for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Four of the 11 S&P sectors (real estate, tech, utilities, and consumer staples) are at record highs, and stocks remain on track for their best monthly performance since last June. (CNBC)



Shares of Apple (AAPL) were down more than 3% in the premarket after the company said it does not expect to meet its quarterly revenue forecast because of lower iPhone supply globally and weak Chinese demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Apple initially said it expected to report net sales between $63 billion to $67 billion in its fiscal second quarter and has not provided an updated forecast for its fiscal second-quarter revenue. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the Empire State Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The National Association of Home Builders issues its February sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC) Retail giant Walmart (WMT) leads this morning's list of corporate earnings reports, with Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Medtronic (MDT) also out with quarterly numbers. Companies releasing earnings after the closing bell include Agilent (A), Groupon (GRPN), La-Z-Boy (LZB), and TiVo (TIVO).



* Walmart earnings miss as holiday season disappoints, outlook falls short of estimates (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

HSBC (HSBC) announced that it would shed $100 billion in assets, and revamp its U.S. and European operations in a move that will result in 35,000 job cuts over the next three years. Xerox (XRX) plans to host a dinner this week for shareholders of HP Inc. (HPQ), according to Reuters. The dinner is being labeled a "charm offensive" by some, as Xerox tries to convince the computer and printer maker to accept a $35 billion takeover bid. General Motors (GM) will exit Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand in order to cut costs and move out of what it considers underperforming markets. The automaker will take a total of $1.1 billion in cash and non-cash charges in connection with the move. General Electric (GE) could be prevented from continuing to supply engines for a new Chinese passenger jet. That's according to Reuters, which said the government is considering such a move. Kroger (KR) now has Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway as a stakeholder, with Berkshire revealing a $549.1 million stake in the grocery chain in its latest quarterly SEC filing. Berkshire also took a new stake in Biogen (BIIB), and reduced stakes in Wells Fargo (WFC) and Goldman Sachs (GS). Dell Technologies (DELL) is near a deal to sell its RSA cybersecurity unit to private-equity firm STG Partners for more than $2 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. Franklin Resources (BEN) is in talks to buy asset manager Legg Mason (LM), according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Journal. Legg Mason currently has a market value of more than $3.5 billion.

