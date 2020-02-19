Alamo Drafthouse launches movie ticket subscription service at all theater locations

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is finally rolling out its subscription movie ticket service to all 41 of its theater locations.

Season Pass, a program that has been in beta testing since last year, allows users to see one movie a day for a monthly fee.

"This is a huge win for movie lovers," Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday. "The entire reason we opened the Alamo in the first place was to share the movies we love with as many people as possible, and Season Pass is the perfect means for folks to explore more and more films."

The pricing of the service varies based on location, ranging from $14.99 for smaller cities such as New Braunfels, Texas, to $29.99 for locations in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Prices are based on average ticket costs in each area.

Customers can upgrade to 3D, 70mm, Dolby Atmost and The Big Show premium large format showings for $1.99 per ticket. Additionally, family and friends of members can reserve tickets at the same time or the member can add up to four extra tickets to their Season Pass for a discounted price.

Season Pass members can reserve tickets for movies up to seven days in advance.

"Season Pass is built right into Alamo Drafthouse's mobile apps, and we spent a lot of time making sure it's fast, convenient and easy to use," Michael Trafton, Alamo Drafthouse's chief technology officer, said in a statement.

Alamo Drafthouse joins theater heavyweights AMC Theaters, Cinemark Theaters and Regal Cinemas in rolling out a monthly subscription service for movie tickets.

These types of services target people who are already constant visitors of movie theaters and can entice them to add a few extra trips to cinemas during the year. During those trips, members will often spend more on concessions and will see more advertising for upcoming features.

Members of these services are also more likely to take chances on non-blockbusters such as comedies and dramas because they don't have to pay for entry.