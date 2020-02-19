It's never been this hard for companies to find qualified workers

Job seekers line up to meet with recruiters during the Job Hunters Boot Camp in San Mateo, California. Getty Images

The gap between open jobs and unemployed workers is about as wide as the one between the kinds of positions open and the qualifications that the workforce collectively has to fill them. A recent survey from the Manpower Group, a job placement firm, exemplifies the chasm: Nearly 7 out of 10 employers reported talent shortages in 2019, the worst level ever and a jump of 17 percentage points from just a year ago. It's also more than three times higher than it was a decade ago. That has come as the Labor Department reports that there are still about 670,000 more job vacancies than there are unemployed potential workers. The surge in demand for technical skills coupled with a drop-off in manufacturing activity has exacerbated what has become the great divide in the U.S. labor market. "The labor market just gets tighter," said Becky Frankiewicz, president of Manpower Group North America. "There's a talent shortage. People are realizing that it's a bit of a crisis."

The skills gap issue is most talked about in the U.S. and other countries are feeling the same bite. The latest Manpower global surveys show the problem also is acute in Finland, Poland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Croatia, Greece, Taiwan, Romania and Japan, each of which reports at least 66% of companies having trouble filling jobs. Only 18% of countries surveyed are not reporting shortages. In the lowest band, with 15% to 40% of companies seeing a skills gap, are China, the UK, Ireland and a half-dozen others. Of course, the flip side is that "skilled workers are calling the shots," Frankiewicz said. "The new angle is you have to start thinking about what workers want. ... It's more than pay, it's benefits. Companies thought it was going to be popcorn and ping pong. People want robust benefit packages. Employees are now stakeholders in companies' ecosystems." As the gap between jobs and workers persists, hiring has continued apace: Nonfarm payroll growth has averaged 211,000 over the past three months, and annual wage gains have been above 3% for 18 months in a row. The idea of a skills gap is the most often-cited reason for why those hiring numbers aren't even better, considering the gap between openings and the unemployed. Not everyone, though, accepts that reasoning.

A matter of pay, and treatment

Some workers are finding that employers still don't want to up their pay even with a tight labor market and are still not treating their workforce fairly. Clayton Brown works in the gig economy, where he's found a way to make a living while fighting a previous employer after the paychecks for himself and fellow workers bounced. The Stamford, Connecticut resident drives for a private car service in addition to picking up rides with Uber. "It depends on who you're working for or with," Brown said. "I think there's money to be made. I just hope that employers treat their employees better and pay them more." Brown, in fact, is going to be part of a worker roundtable Wednesday in New York titled "Building Power in a Time of Unstable Work." The gathering will bring together low-wage independent contractors who are fighting for better pay and working conditions. "We don't get sick days, we have to do our own vehicle repairs," he said. "Whatever check we get we have to use it to do everything."

Long-term solutions