The ultra-rich are investing in companies trying to reverse aging. Is it going to work?

Adam Isaak
Can the rich buy longevity?
Tech

If you can't defeat death, what if you could postpone it, or at least postpone the diseases commonly associated with getting old?

Many people, especially the ultra-wealthy in Silicon Valley, are investing money into companies trying to answer exactly those questions.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and billionaire PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel have both invested in South San Francisco-based Unity Biotechnology, a company whose mission is to "extend human healthspan, the period in one's life unburdened by the disease of aging."

In 2013, Google formed aging research company Calico. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to aging research, The New Yorker reported.

There are a slew of other companies tackling aging, including BioAge, BioViva, The Longevity Fund, AgeX and the Methuselah Foundation.

"Whenever you meet a fundamental human need, there's a market," said Michael West, a gerontologist and CEO of AgeX Therapeutics. "And in this case, the market for age-related disease and aging is a trillion dollar market."

But people claiming to know what you ought to do to live longer isn't anything new. Historically, as is still the case today, a lot of it just doesn't work. So what's real? And what's just wishful thinking?

Watch the video to find out more.