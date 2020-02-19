US Treasurys fall as part of the yield curve inverts again

U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, as investors awaited a fresh batch of economic data.
At 2:40 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.5695%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.0125%.
The Treasury curve remained inverted on Wednesday, with yields on three-month bills trading above yields on 10-year notes for the second consecutive session.
The move is seen by many as a recession signal. It comes as market participants continue to assess the potential economic impact of China's fast-spreading coronavirus.
On Wednesday, China's National Health Commission reported an additional 1,749 cases of the coronavirus nationwide, with 136 deaths. As of Feb. 18., the commission said there had been a total of 74,185 confirmed cases and 2,004 cumulative deaths.
On the data front, the Labor Department will publish its producer price index (PPI) for January at 8 a.m. ET, with housing starts for January, building permits for January and a business leaders survey for February all due at the same time.
An advanced fourth-quarter reading of the Census Bureau's Quarterly Services Survey (QSS) will be released slightly later in the session.
The Federal Reserve is also scheduled to publish its meeting minutes from December, when policymakers at the U.S. central bank decided to hold the federal funds rate steady between a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester are all expected to comment on the world's largest economy at separate events on Wednesday.
There are no major U.S. Treasury auctions scheduled on Wednesday.