US Treasurys fall as part of the yield curve inverts again

U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, as investors awaited a fresh batch of economic data.

At 2:40 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.5695%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.0125%.

The Treasury curve remained inverted on Wednesday, with yields on three-month bills trading above yields on 10-year notes for the second consecutive session.

The move is seen by many as a recession signal. It comes as market participants continue to assess the potential economic impact of China's fast-spreading coronavirus.

On Wednesday, China's National Health Commission reported an additional 1,749 cases of the coronavirus nationwide, with 136 deaths. As of Feb. 18., the commission said there had been a total of 74,185 confirmed cases and 2,004 cumulative deaths.