Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Nvidia, Adobe & more

Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks at the unveiling event by "The Boring Company" for the test tunnel of a proposed underground transportation network across Los Angeles County, in Hawthorne, California, December 18, 2018.

Piper raised its price target on Tesla to a Street high and said it thinks the company can have the same success in storage and solar power that it's had with autos.

"We're nudging our price target higher after installing a solar system to charge a Model X. Since August 2016, we have been using a Model X SUV in a four-person, single-vehicle household. After logging 53,448 miles and surviving four Minnesota winters, we are convinced that Tesla's automotive products offer a superior ownership experience. If history is any indication, we'll eventually be saying something similar about generating and storing our own solar power. But for now we're increasingly our price target from $729 to $928, which is enough to partially capture TSLA's solar+storage opportunity in our 20-year DCF."

