Bloomberg says he can't use TurboTax. Here are the options for most taxpayers

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg — whose wealth is estimated at $60 billion — says his tax return is probably thousands of pages long and he can't use TurboTax to finish it. Most taxpayers don't deal with such complications. While preparing taxes can be a headache and may involve a lot of pages, using online software helps minimize mistakes, allows you to e-file — and often is available for free. For about 70% of the nation's taxpayers — those with adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less in 2019 — the IRS Free File program may be an option. That's a partnership involving the agency and a consortium of 10 companies that includes H&R Block, Intuit (maker of TurboTax) and TaxSlayer.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during the ninth Democratic 2020 U.S. Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas Nevada, U.S., February 19, 2020. Mike Blake | Reuters

However, fewer than 2% of the eligible 105 million taxpayers use it, according to a recent report from the National Taxpayer Advocate's office at the IRS. That could change this year, because the companies that participate are now barred from hiding the free products on their websites — which in the past led some consumers to pay for tax preparation that they could have received for free. Some of those online tax-software providers will also allow you to complete simple federal returns (and sometimes state returns) for free through their websites.