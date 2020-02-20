Burger King's moldy Whopper ad is dividing marketing experts

Burger King made headlines when it launched its latest ad — showing a Whopper going moldy — on Wednesday.

The spot was launched as the Restaurant Brands International chain announced it would remove artificial colors, flavors and preservatives from its signature sandwich in the U.S. More than 400 outlets already have the additive-free burger, and the company expects all Whoppers to follow by the end of the year.

But featuring mold in a food ad breaks all the rules of meal promotion, which usually involves beautifully-shot items that have been set up by stylists.

CNBC spoke to several experts to get their reactions. Some welcomed the move to show a "real" burger beyond its prime.

Huib van Bockel, founder of drinks brand Tenzing Natural Energy and a former Red Bull and Unilever food marketing executive, praised its transparency.

"I love it. It's about time. It's so important to be open and honest. Of course, food perishes (and) what is controversial about that? Only thing that worries me is: were there actually artificial preservatives in there (before)?" he stated in an email to CNBC.

Van Bockel created Tenzing with the idea of removing much of the sugar and other sweeteners added to traditional energy drinks and encouraging people to get used to drinks that are less sweet. "For Burger King, it's about getting people used to the fact that food can't always be perfect. That's a very good thing," he added.

Favorite brands often hope their ad campaigns will go viral and according to Ben Tyson, CEO at agency Born Social, conversations about Burger King on all social channels have doubled in the past 24 hours. Comments on the moldy Whopper are almost evenly split between positive and negative, he added. "But significantly, sentiment on social for Burger King averages about 75% positive over the past three months, so that indicates it's not been entirely welcomed with open arms," he said in an email to CNBC.

Tyson says the agency's marketing clients often want to promote certain product features in their social media campaigns. "We talk a lot about dramatizing product benefits, in this case, fresh ingredients, how do you tell that (story) in the most over the top, dramatic way? And if you can start thinking like that, you often start getting to content that works, or interests people," he told CNBC. Using something like a moldy burger will stand out in social media feeds — even if the campaign was originally designed for more traditional advertising like video and TV.