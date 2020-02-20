FBI has ordered $40,000 in hand sanitizer and face masks 'in case the coronavirus becomes a pandemic in the United States'

Travelers arrive at LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal wearing medical masks for protection against the novel coronavirus outbreak on February 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. David McNew | Getty Images

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has ordered $40,000 of hand sanitizer and face masks "in case the coronavirus becomes a pandemic in the United States," according to the acquisition document. The FBI's "pandemic preparedness" supply order includes face masks from manufacturer 3M and disinfectants, including hand sanitizer, from PDI Healthcare, the document said. In its purchase order, the FBI said it needs to have those items on hand if the coronavirus, or COVID-19, becomes a pandemic in the U.S. The Trump administration last month declared the virus a public health emergency, but it's not yet met world health officials' designation of a global pandemic that spreads widely throughout the world. The masks and disinfectants "are to be stored throughout the country for distribution in the event of a declared pandemic," according to the document, which was signed Friday and gave the companies a week to fulfill the order. The document said the "supplies are for the FBI strategic stockpile for Pandemic Preparedness."

Kill time

The FBI said PDI's hand sanitizer and wipes were necessary because they kill "54 different microorganisms within 1 minute so this disinfectant has both speed and power." The agency justified awarding the contract to PDI without a formal competitive bidding process because "they are the number one rated in healthcare because of this kill time." While $40,000 is just a fraction of the size of other contracts the FBI awards to private companies, the order illustrates how U.S. agencies are preparing for the possibility that the coronavirus could reach pandemic levels in the U.S. "The FBI has actively been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in Asia and is taking preemptive measures by procuring these items ... now," the document reads. The agency added that it is making the purchase directly from manufacturers 3M and PDI rather than through retailers "because of the urgency of this request." There are currently 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The supplies are required to be delivered by Friday, according to the document. A spokeswoman for the FBI didn't immediately comment on the contract or the agency's preparedness for an outbreak in the U.S. Representatives from 3M and PDI Healthcare did not respond to requests for comment. "Due to the human life and safety component, these two brands are required," the acquisition order said. "The items being requested will be critical to keeping employees safe should a coronavirus pandemic take place."

'Open up your pandemic plans'