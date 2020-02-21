Fed's Bostic says 'we won't have to do anything' on rates, despite market expectations

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic became the latest central banker to advocate a hold on interest rates, telling CNBC that he doesn't see a need to change given current conditions.

Despite the market pricing in up to two cuts this year, Bostic said that unless there's a significant shift in economic performance, the Fed should stay put.

"There are many different scenarios about what's going to happen between now and say June or July. My baseline expectations are that the economy is not going to see rising risks and it's going to stay stable, so we won't have to do anything," he told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk Box" interview.

"But my focus is on today and what we know today and what we know next week as the data comes in. If we see more weakness than expected, then I'd be open to moving. But that's not my expectation," he added.