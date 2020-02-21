Mattel's remote-controlled Tesla Cybertruck comes with its own broken glass sticker

While Tesla's actual electric pickup isn't expected until to be available until next year, fans of the polarizing, and very angular, truck will only need to wait until December for these minature versions.

Elon Musk smashed the "bulletproof" windows of his prototype Cybertruck and now you can too.

The 1:64 scale model, around 3 inches in length, is the same size of a traditional Hot Wheels car, so it can be used with any of Mattel's car tracks. It costs $20 and will be available until all units are sold out.

The 1:10 scale RC will set you back $400 and is a "hobby grade-radio-controlled vehicle that is off-road and rugged terrain capable" and can reach up to a 250 mph-scale speed, or about 25 mph. It also has functioning headlights and taillights and a telescopic tailgate.

The limited-release vehicles are available for preorder, but won't ship until December.