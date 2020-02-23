Sanders' 'very, very different' economic plan no match for Trump's, Mnuchin claims

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attends a session at the Congres center during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on January 21, 2020.

Bernie Sanders' "very, very different" economic plan is unlikely to triumph over President Donald Trump's if he wins the Democratic Party presidential nomination, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Sanders emerged victorious in the "first in the west" Democratic caucus in Nevada on Saturday, cementing his position as the front-runner to take on Trump in November.

Based on the most recent polling, Nevada Democrats appear to have given Sanders a resounding victory in the third primary nominating state, with former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg jostling for second place.

"I think the president is in pretty good shape no matter who he runs against," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at a G-20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

"I would say in the case of Bernie, there are two very, very different economic plans, and I think there is no question the American public like the Trump economic plan and they're seeing that every day."