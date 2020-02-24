3 steps to plan your dream vacation without drowning in debt

Vacations offer a short-lived thrill. Any debt you rack up to cover the cost can last for years.

Americans spend an average of $1,979 on summer getaways, according to data from personal finance site Bankrate.com.

While using plastic can help simplify the booking process, financing the entirety of your trip could hobble your finances, particularly if it takes you a long time to zero out your balance.

Close to 4 in 10 credit card users have been carrying debt for at least two years, according to CreditCards.com.

Just carrying a balance will cost you money, since the average credit card interest rate is 17.3%.

But you can avoid a sea of red ink if you're willing to prepare well ahead of your flight.

"When I'm thinking about booking my dream vacation, I'm thinking about building a budget," said Winnie Sun, managing director of Sun Group Wealth Partners in Irvine, California.

Here are three steps to get started.