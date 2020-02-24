Billionaire Apple investor Warren Buffett traded in his $20 flip phone for an iPhone

Billionaire Apple investor Warren Buffett has finally upgraded from a $20 flip phone to an iPhone. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO and chairman joined CNBC to discuss the markets just days after he released his annual shareholder letter.

"My flip phone is permanently gone," Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick during a Squawk Box interview on Monday. "I've been given several of them, including [from] Tim Cook."

Once a fan of the $20 Samsung SCH-U320, Buffett is now using Apple's latest iPhone 11. He's been a longtime user of the flip phone, even though Apple is Berkshire Hathaway's third largest business, behind insurance and railroads. But, he says the flip phone is "permanently gone" even though he admits he mostly uses the iPhone for phone calls.

"You're looking at an 89-year old guy who's barely beginning to get with it," Buffett said, though he doesn't use "all its facilities like most people."

"I use it as a phone," he said. Buffett said in the past that he uses an iPad to check stock prices and do research.

Cook has said he would fly to Omaha, Nebraska, to help Buffett set up his new phone.

"I told him I'll personally come out to Omaha and do tech support for him," the Apple CEO said in 2018.

Buffett said earlier Monday that Apple is "probably the best business I know in the world." Berkshire owns roughly 5.5% of Apple, according to Buffett. Berkshire owned more than 245 million shares of Apple, worth nearly $72 billion, according to a Dec. 31, 2019 filing with the government,

Apple shares are up about 80% over the past 12 months.