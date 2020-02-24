Warren Buffett interview live updates: 'Good for us' when stocks drop, Berkshire Coronavirus impact

Warren Buffett joins CNBC's Becky Quick with an exclusive three-hour interview on Squawk Box Monday morning. Follow along below for the highlights.

6:46 am: Buffett says economy is "strong," but a "little softer" than 6 months ago

Buffett said Monday that while the U.S. economy still looks healthy, it isn't as robust as it was even half a year ago thanks to a combination of global headwinds. "It's strong, but a little softer than it was six months ago, but that's over a broad range," he said. "Business is down but it's down from a very good level," he added.

6:39 am: Buffett won't reveal why he sold Wells Fargo

Berkshire Hathaway sold some of its Wells Fargo position in the fourth quarter, filings revealed, but when Buffett was pressed for why the firm decreased its position he wouldn't reveal why. "We've bought Bank of America and sold Wells Fargo," he said.

6:25 am: "Very significant percentage of business" impacted by coronavirus

As the ongoing coronavirus outbreak hits stocks, Buffett said "a very significant percentage of our businesses one way are affected." He added, however, that the businesses are being affected by a lot of other things too, and said the real question is where those businesses are going to be in 5 to 10 years. "They'll have ups and downs," he said. Specifically, he pointed to Apple and Dairy Queen being hit, as well as carpet maker Shaw Industries.

6:19 am: Buffett says he's bought stocks every year since he was 11

Buffett said that no matter what's going on in the market, he's always been an overall net buyer of stocks. "I've been a personal net buyer of stocks ever since I was 11, every year." "I haven't bought stocks every day. There have been a few times where I thought stocks have been quite high, but that's very seldom" he added.

6:11 am: Don't buy or sell 'based on today's headlines'

As volatility in the market increases because of the coronavirus, Buffett said not to make investing decisions based on day-to-day moves. "You don't buy or sell your business based on today's headlines. If it gives you a chance to buy something you like and you can buy it even cheaper, you're in good luck," he said, adding that "you can't predict the market by reading the daily newspaper."

6:06 am: "That's good for us," Buffett says of dropping stocks

As stock futures drop, with the Dow pointing to a more than 800 point loss at the open, Buffett said "that's good for us." "We're a net buyer of stocks over time," he said. "Most people are savers, they should want the market to go down. They should want to buy at a lower price."