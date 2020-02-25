5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow to open higher but no where near recovering Monday's 1,000-point slide

U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning; but a far cry from recovering the Dow Jones Industrial Average's more than 1,000-point or 3.5% plunge. The spike in coronavirus cases beyond China sparked concerns Monday about a prolonged global economic slowdown due to the outbreak. The market losses were widespread around the world, with global stocks losing over $1.7 trillion of value in a single day. Investors were buying up bonds as a safety trade, pushing yields to multiyear lows and translating into a 3.34% rate on a 30-year mortgage. The S&P/Case-Shiller report on home prices for December is out at 9 a.m. ET.

2. Home Depot shares surge after the company beat estimates on earnings and revenue

Shares of Home Depot were more than 2% higher in the premarket after the company beat estimates with fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. It also increased its dividend by 10%. Home Depot backed its lowered 2020 business outlook. Investors will be listening to Home Depot's post-earnings conference call Tuesday morning for indications of supply chain impact from the coronavirus. Macy's shares jumped more than 6% as the retailer's earnings topped lowered expectations. After-the-bell, Virgin Galactic and Salesforce release their quarterly results.

3. WHO warns nations to be ready for coronavirus to come 'knocking at the door'

A man communicates with a customer through the door of a market in Dongsi Subdistrict on February 24, 2020 in Beijing, China. Betsy Joles | Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned countries around the world to ready for the coronavirus to come "knocking at the door." China's National Health Commission reports 508 new cases and 71 new deaths. South Korea confirms 84 new cases. Iran has 61 cases and 12 deaths. In Spain, hundreds of staff and tourists staying at a hotel in the Canary Islands were put under lockdown Tuesday, El Pais newspaper reported, after a guest later tested positive for the virus. In the U.S., the Trump administration submitted a budget request to Congress for $2.5 billion towards coronavirus prevention and treatment.

4. Apple reopens over half of its China stores but many of them still on limited hours

People wearing face masks walk in front of an Apple store at a shopping mall, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 18, 2020. Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

As many parts of China ease coronavirus travel curbs, many businesses are resuming operations there. Apple said that 29 of its 42 retail stores on the mainland have reopened. However, many of the locations are still on limited hours. Earlier this month, Apple temporarily shuttered all of its stores and corporate offices in China due to "an abundance of caution." Last week, Apple issued a warning on current quarter revenue due to the coronavirus and efforts to mitigate its effect.

5. Democrats debate again ahead of next nominating contest in South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (R) gestures as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg listen during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mario Tama | Getty Images